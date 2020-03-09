There’s no denying the crazy, beautiful chemistry that superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share with one another. From the moment that A-Rod first started courting the Jenny from the Block singer, sparks flew and we’ve stanned it (aka supported it) ever since. The love that they are building transcends all and has spilled onto their children, namely the couples’ daughters Emme Muñiz (who JLo shares with ex-husband and co-parent extraordinaire Marc Anthony) and Natasha and Ella Rodriguez (who A-Rod shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

The trio of soon-to-be sisters (along with Emme’s twin brother Max Muñiz) have portrayed a friendship and kinship that we are sure will last well beyond the end of time. So it’s no surprise that the three are becoming the best of friends as both their respective parents are living their love. In the video you’ll see just how close the girls have gotten and why we love, love, love their budding sisterhood!