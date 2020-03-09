Just like his beautiful Mexican wife, Salma Hayek, is within the world of film, Francois-Henri Pinault is a force to reckon with in the world of business. The French native is a very well respected entrepreneur and the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering.

Francois-Henri first started his at his company (then called PPR) and rose his way to the top learning the ins-and-outs of the business. Along with the savvy business acumen that he showed within Kering, he also branched out and made strategic investments and other business ventures — all of which helped him amass over $33 billion.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek and her husband share 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault

The 83-year-old self-made billionaire is said to hold various positions in different companies and also possesses an art collection that boasts over 2,000 pieces (he also owns the Christie’s auction house as well). His company, Kering, a designer and maker of luxury goods, has worked with companies such as Gucci and Yves St. Laurent. He also has a seat at the table for Groupe Artemis which owns Christie’s auction house as well as some vineyards.