He's currently on his huge OPUS tour around the US – his first in six years – with fans scrambling to get a chance to see the salsa legend making his magic on stage. However Marc Anthony’s latest dates in Orlando and Houston have had to be put on hold because the Valió La Pena singer is in intense pain. No, he's not come down with the dreaded coronavirus, but is suffering from severe back problems.

©GettyImages The New York-born singer is focusing on his health in order to be able to perform his best

A statement from the Amway Center in Orlando where he was due to play reads: "Marc Anthony is experiencing acute, severe back pain and his physician has advised him to rest for a few days for a full recovery." Taking into account the years of performances that he has given his fans, it’s perhaps not surprising that his body is craving a rest!

It's hoped that Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband will be back in tip top condition by the end of the month. His next scheduled concert is on March 20 in San José where he hopes to "give his best for loyal fans," as another part of the statement says. Hopefully the dad-of-six – whose children include Cristian and Ryan Muñiz with ex-wife Dayanara Torres – is getting lots of rest and loving attention from his family. We wish him a speedy recovery!