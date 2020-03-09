During a recent chat with Oprah Winfrey at her 2020 Vision Tour, Jennifer Lopez opened up about how she knew fiancé Alex Rodriguez was the one, “I’ve never had someone who wants to see me shine and grow, I think him being in my life was a big part of what happened this year, ” she said about her future husband. But if we have a look at the last video the couple have shared with their fans – the Flip the Switch viral challenge to Drake’s song Nonstop – surely there is another quality to add to the endless list of things that made JLo fall head-over-heels with the former baseball player: his incredible sense of humor. And this time, it’s him shining without a doubt!

The Hustlers’ star and her boo joined in with the Flip the Switch viral craze and posted one of the most hilarious videos we have ever seen. It opens with A-Rod wearing stylish aviator sunglasses and dressed in a smart navy blue blazer, white shirt and cream trousers, while Jennifer performs a super sexy dance in a flattering cream figure-hugging dress. The sports star films his girlfriend’s moves and suddenly... Oops! It switches to the actress filming her fiancé who is now showing off hilarious moves in Jen’s tight dress, and yes, he’s also wearing the singer’s signature gold hoop earrings! “You won the internet today,” said one of his fans, and we couldn’t agree more. Alex Rodriguez completely steals the show while Jennifer, dressed in his blazer and shirt tries to keep a straight face while recording her future husband.