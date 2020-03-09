The pampered in the Vergara family, the dogs

In early 2018, Manolo shared that he had adopted a little dog named Mamacita. Two days after the young producer showed the dog off on social media, he took the pup to the vet where Mamacita crossed the street and was ran over by a car.

Manolo was distraught over the loss of his dog. Nevertheless a little after the incident, Manolo decided to give open his heart again and went to the shelter to adopt a new puppy. After his painful loss, Baguette, Manolo’s beloved new puppy entered his life in July of 2018.

©@manologonzalezvergara Manolo and Baguette are inseparable

Now, the cute little Chihuahua is quite the celebrity. Not only is he the muse of CANINI, Baguette has become a social media influencer with a following of over 39,000 users.

Manolo isn’t the only Chihuahua fan in the family. Mom Sofia Vergara has also fallen under their charms. The Modern Family star added another member to their family and she regularly posts pictures of the sweet puppy, named Bubbles, on her social media. The best part? Husband Joe also adores the little fur baby.