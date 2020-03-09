It’s obvious that Manolo González Vergara adores his little Chihuahua, Baguette. Inspired by his great love, Sofia Vergara’s son ventured into the business world, launching a line of clothes and accessories for dogs called CANINI by Baguette. The launch took place in the NoMad hotel in Las Vegas where the clothes are sold.
On his big day, Manolo was showered with love and support from his loved ones. Mom Sofia traveled from Los Angeles alongside her husband, Joe Manganiello, and niece, Claudia Vergara, to Sin City to witness the big day. Manolo’s proud mother shared images of the debut of the launch of her only child. “Congratulations CANINI by Baguette on being a part of the pet amentities in NoMad,” she wrote
The pampered in the Vergara family, the dogs
In early 2018, Manolo shared that he had adopted a little dog named Mamacita. Two days after the young producer showed the dog off on social media, he took the pup to the vet where Mamacita crossed the street and was ran over by a car.
Manolo was distraught over the loss of his dog. Nevertheless a little after the incident, Manolo decided to give open his heart again and went to the shelter to adopt a new puppy. After his painful loss, Baguette, Manolo’s beloved new puppy entered his life in July of 2018.
Now, the cute little Chihuahua is quite the celebrity. Not only is he the muse of CANINI, Baguette has become a social media influencer with a following of over 39,000 users.
Manolo isn’t the only Chihuahua fan in the family. Mom Sofia Vergara has also fallen under their charms. The Modern Family star added another member to their family and she regularly posts pictures of the sweet puppy, named Bubbles, on her social media. The best part? Husband Joe also adores the little fur baby.