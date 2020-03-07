Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson are two women to look up to on International Women's Day. The dazzling duo shared a heartwarming moment this past week, piercing the promotional talk show stratosphere of television with an incredibly genuine interaction. While the Rare songstress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her latest album, the conversation took a candid turn that left us speechless. When the 27-year-old singer candidly mentioned that a lot of people don't think she's a great singer, the 37-year-old host lifted her up in the most beautiful way.

©GettyImages Selena Gomez opened up about singing to Kelly Clarkson

“I know that people may not think I’m the greatest singer,” Selena told the American Idol icon. “But, I just work my ass off. I really love writing and creating and creating melodies and growing. I felt like [Rare] was my chance to say all the things that I wanted to say in that way.”

As their chat started to move in another direction, Kelly made sure to circle back and acknowledge Selena's comment. "I wanna point something out... you said, ‘I know people may not say I’m the best singer,’” she began. “The best singer in the world is not the loudest. And it’s not the ‘OMG, you have to sing like Whitney Houston.’ The best singers in the world move you, and that comes from all different sounds and styles."

Kelly went on the empower Selena saying: "From a singer to a singer, it’s beautiful what you do. And I love your record, and I love singing your music. It means something and it moves people. So, don’t ever negate your gift, because it’s powerful.” Selena and Kelly then sweetly grabbed each other's hands. It's clear The Voice judge's words meant something to the former Disney star. We know they meant something to us!