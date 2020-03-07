Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's bond is getting stronger. The Deep Water co-stars were spotted in Ana's hometown of Havana this past week, exploring local treasures together. Fans sprinkled the news across social media, with the lucky ones proudly sharing photos they snagged with the 31-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor. Ana and Ben were photographed having dinner together at a restaurant in Havana, among the plethora of fun stops they made on their jam-packed jaunt.

©@clandestina99 Ben’s in ‘Havana, ooh na-na (ay)!’

The Hollywood staple and star on the rise were also seen shopping. Clandestina, Cuba's first independent sustainable fashion brand, shared a selfie Ben took wearing one of their shirts. "Actually I’m in Havana," the caption read. The shop also posted a video of the Gone Girl star chatting with locals on the street. In the clip, a girl asks him if she can take a picture for her boyfriend, to which Ben kindly responds in Spanish!

©@clandestine99 Ben and Ana spreed local shop Clandestina

Ana and Ben have been hard at work filming Deep Water, a film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic psychological thriller novel. The pair play married couple Vic and Melinda, who have a loveless marriage and an agreement to be open to other relationships in order to keep their family together and avoid the messiness of divorce. The pair no doubt are getting closer for the betterment of the film.

Seeing Ben spree Cuba and speaking Spanish makes sense after his comments this week. The Way Back actor, who learned the language when he was young while living in Mexico for a TV series, admitted to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show this Wednesday that he can’t handle the thought of his daughter Violet speaking better Spanish than him. “She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Ben said. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.”