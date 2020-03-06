Salma Hayek cannot stand the rain! The Mexican beauty is currently on the set of her upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals and looking for a change of scenery. Being the superstar that she is, Salma didn’t complain. Instead, she used the moment to post an epic throwback picture via social media. “This rainy day in #London reminded me of this throwback Please get me out of this weather! #TBT /Este día lluvioso en #Londres me recordó a este #throwbackthursday. Por favor sáquenme de este frío! .” It wouldn’t be a throwback without an amazing photo.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek combated her rainy day blues with this epic throwback

The classic picture sees the Drunk Parents star posing in front of waterfall. Salma looks stunning as she rocks a barely-there outfit and a deep red lip. Salma has been treating fans to a behind the scenes look at the not so glamorous parts of her day on set.

In a video posted onto her social media, the actress revealed just how many hair pins went into completing her look. If you guessed over 30, you’re right. “Before the video finishes, comment and guess how many hair pins you think are in my hair! #TheEternals #Marvel/ Antes de que termine el video, comenta y adivina cuántas horquillas cree que hay en mi cabello.” In the clip, Salma begins removing pins which cause her stunning half up and half down ponytail to fall.

Fans were shocked to see the amount of pins that the star required. However, there was one follower who wasn’t really surprised at all. Eva Mendes took to the comments section to share her pain, and praise the Frida star’s beauty.