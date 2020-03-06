Prepárate para el caos (prepare for the chaos) in the fourth edition of Netflix’s hit Spanish show Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel). The trailer, which released on March 6, shows the crew facing several chaotic situations and working to get themselves out. From Tokio (portrayed by Ursula Corbero) fighting to get herself out of a sticky situation to Inspectora Raquel Murillo being blackmailed by Inspectora Alicia Sierra, part four of the popular series proves to be bigger and more jammed packed than its previous iterations. We also get to see ‘The Professor” struggle to get the rest of the crew out of a tight situation. Check out the trailer below to see where we will be picking up this season.