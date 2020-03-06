As Enrique Iglesias unveiled his upcoming joint tour with Ricky Martin on Wednesday, he also revealed some other information that got fans' attention: the name of his new baby girl with longtime partner, former tennis star Anna Kournikova. The star couple welcomed a baby sister to their two older children, two-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, in January, but only announced her arrival weeks ago. The little girl's name is Mary – Masha in Anna's native Russian.

©GettyImages Enrique and Anna have three kids: two-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, and Mary – known as Masha – who was born in January

The Bailando singer, whose 21-city North American arena tour with Ricky start September 5 in Phoenix, revealed his baby girl's name as he told People about welcoming a third child into the family. "There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared," he said. "I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic.

When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"