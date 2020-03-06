As Enrique Iglesias unveiled his upcoming joint tour with Ricky Martin on Wednesday, he also revealed some other information that got fans' attention: the name of his new baby girl with longtime partner, former tennis star Anna Kournikova. The star couple welcomed a baby sister to their two older children, two-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, in January, but only announced her arrival weeks ago. The little girl's name is Mary – Masha in Anna's native Russian.
The Bailando singer, whose 21-city North American arena tour with Ricky start September 5 in Phoenix, revealed his baby girl's name as he told People about welcoming a third child into the family. "There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared," he said. "I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic.
When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"
His tour partner Ricky has four kids with husband Jwan Yosef – twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, 14-month-old Lucia, and four-month-old baby boy Renn – and the Livin' La Vida Loca singer has been giving Enrique advice about going on the road with kids. "It's tough," he said, "but it's doable."
In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, the two stars joked that they’d be poppin’ baby bottles on tour as parents to “little babies”.