Two of the biggest dads in music are going on tour! Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias announced on Tuesday, March 4, that they will hit the road for a joint tour of the United States and Canada. The Puerto Rican and Spanish heartthrobs will be joined by Colombian heartthrob Sebastian Yatra. Having a 25-year-old tag along with the musicians will bring the younger crowd. However, the proud dads will be joined by some younger guests, their children. Enrique, 44, is the proud father of two-year-old twins Nicolas and Lucia, and welcomed his beautiful baby girl with his love, Anna Kournikova on January 30.

©@rickymartin Ricky Martin is the proud father of four children with husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky, 48, is proud father to 11-year-old twins Valentino and Mateo, one-year-old Lucia, and one-year-old Renn. All of whom he shares with his husband Jwan Yosef. When it comes to parenting on the road, the proud dads admitted it will happen. “It’s the good thing about the U.S,” the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer told Entertainment Tonight. “You can always go back home when you have a couple of days off. Or maybe bring them. But I mean we’re dealing with babies.”

Enrique proudly agreed, admitting that both of them are currently parents to “little babies.” The performers promised that there still will be “bottle popping,” this time around – there will be different types. “We’re still going to be popping bottles,” Ricky quipped with Access Hollywood. “We have a life. We got to be happy and our kids have to be happy.”