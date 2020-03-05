We all need more friends like Eva Mendes in this world. As if Eva wasn’t relatable enough, she (like us) also fangirls over the Mexican beauty that is Salma Hayek. In a recent video that the Frida actress shared on her personal social media page, Eva took to the comment section to show Salma some serious love. The video shows Salma in one of the many looks she will be sporting in her upcoming Marvel film The Eternals and her asking her 14.3 million fans to guess just how many bobby pins she has in her hair (she asks them to leave their answers in the comments before the video is over).

In comes Eva with the world’s best comment ever. “Belleza!!! I don’t care about the 30 pins (although funny) but look at that Face!!!! Pura Belleza!!! Pure beauty!! Ayyy dios mujer !! So beautiful !!! Besos reina,” the The Place Beyond the Pines actress shares excitedly. For one, we totally agree with Eva; and two, Eva is just the kind of friend we all need. Fans of Salma rushed to agree with Eva’s sentiment on The Eternals actress beauty. One fan shared, “my thoughts exactly, she is gorgeous nor a wrinkle,” while another shared, “You’re both gorgeous! Love you both!”