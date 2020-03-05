“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer,” the Never Worn White singer wrote on her social media alongside the first images of the brand new video where she shows her adorable baby bump. That was how Katy Perry announced she is expecting a baby. The star received the best wishes of her fans and explained during a live chat how she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were feeling. "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she said. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

©GettyImages Back in February, the singer covered her belly with a stylish clutch

The happy news might have come as a surprise. But take a closer look at Katy’s last few public appearances and there clues are there that she and her fiancé are going to become parents. Oversized clothes, flat shoes, and strategically placed accessories gave some major hints that everyone missed.

©GettyImages The future mom chose this flattering oversized suit featuring a blazer that was a little bit tight on the waist

Back in February, The Voice judge traveled to London as she was chosen to be an Ambassador for the British Asian Foundation. The pop star chose a figure-hugging dark blue gown and a stylish silver clutch that she used to cover her belly. During the same visit, she was also spotted in the exclusive neighborhood of Mayfair with a voluminous - and spacious - satin pink dress that she matched with retro heels, slightly lower than the ones she usually wears. But the major sign came when she attended the Jimmy Kimmel show. On that occasion, Katy chose a flattering monochrome salmon suit that featured an extra-large blazer that still, was a little bit tight on the belly area. Now we know why!