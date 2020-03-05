Lele Pons reacted like the ultimate fangirl after meeting one of her favorite music stars Enrique Iglesias – and we can totally relate! The Venezuelan influencer always shows her wacky sense of humor in the hilarious videos she shares online with her more than 39 million followers, but these 22 seconds are completely priceless. The OTT reaction she has to being face-to-face with Enrique might be one of her funniest moments ever.

The beautiful influencer – who is the niece of music star Chayanne – had the chance to see the Spanish idol face to face during a press conference to announce some exciting news: Enrique and Ricky Martin joining forces for a new tour. Lele tried to stay calm by hitting the buffet, but what happened next is something you have to see. Just press play!