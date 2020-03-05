Many stars incorporate basic - and even homemade - beauty allies into their skincare routine, like Victoria Beckham, who uses coconut oil. It is one of the most popular superfoods of our time, and it has obviously won over the British fashion designer. Coconut oil has become an essential in healthy diets, but it also has excellent results for skincare.

©@victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham has no fear at showing off her makeup-free skin

The ex-Spice Girl admitted to Into The Gloss that she includes unconventional ingredients in her skincare routines. “The secret to my good skin is Skin Food by Weleda. I love it because it is not too expensive, and you can find it anywhere,” expressed the star, who also applauded the thick texture and “creaminess” of this treatment with highly restorative qualities.

©Dermstore This product helps keep Victoria’s skin well-hydrated

And take note, if you want to preserve your tan, follow this advice from Victoria: “When I am tanned, I mix my Weleda Skin Food with coconut oil - the same type you use for cooking - and cover my whole body with it. I imagine some people don’t like the greasy sensation on your skin, but it helps me conserve my natural tan.”

But... why is she so loyal to this mix of products?

We investigated and found out that Skin Food by Weleda ($19 in Dermstore), is a cream for very dry, chapped, or damaged skin that intensely nourishes and repairs. Medicinal plant extracts like wild pansy, chamomile, and calendula soften the texture of your skin, giving it a healthy, hydrated appearance.

Meanwhile, coconut oil, as well as keeping your skin hydrated, also contains antioxidants that prevent aging and reestablish your pH. In addition, it has a rapid absorption rate, is an anti-inflammatory and an excellent protector against UV rays. What more could you want!

©Istock Coconut oil has an enormous amount of benefits for the skin

So for long-lasting tans and well-hydrated skin, this mix of products works wonders. Victoria Beckham swears by it, and it even protects you from the sun. So snap them up and enjoy beautiful skin Victoria-style!

