Jennifer Lopez is living her best life. The triple threat star has been praised by film critics for her exceptional work in Hustlers, her performance at the Super Bowl alongside Shakira left more than a 100 milion viewers absolutely speechless, and her love story with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is soon to enter the marriage chapter. However, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey during the TV host’s 2020 Vision Tour, the actress and singer recalled one of the hardest times in her life, her divorce from the father of her “coconuts” Max and Emme, Marc Anthony.

©jlo/lacarba “Such a great time with Oprah!,” she said alongside this beautiful picture

“Once I got divorced, I had to re-examine my whole life, because I waited to have kids, I had kids when I was 38, because I never wanted to not be with the person I was with and had kids with,” she told the chat show, “I just felt like, when we got divorced, it was the lowest time of my life, I felt like I had failed miserably and that I wasn’t going to give my kids what they needed.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony tied the knot in 2004 and although they divorced ten years later, they still maintain an excellent relationship. It’s normal to see them together at Max and Emme’s school events and share the admiration they feel for each other on social media. But it’s taken a while to get to that point. After their break-up, Jennifer did therapy, she admitted to Oprah.