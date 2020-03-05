Define glam on the beach. Jennifer Lopez in a white swimsuit, stylish crystal-studded sunglasses and an oversized straw hat? Exactly. The Bronx diva enjoyed a chill day at the beach in Miami while showing off her killer body and proving she is the epitome of class and sultriness. And her fans were suitably impressed. “I literally smiled the whole time watching this. You deserve it mama,” said one of the JLo’s 115 million followers after viewing her video of the bombshell beach look. “A queen who has forever changed the standards for all women around the world,” said another impressed fan.
The On The Floor hit-maker looked absolutely flawless in a halter-neck white swimsuit, adding some bling with the spectacular engagement ring fiancé Alex Rodriguez gave to her last year. The emerald-cut diamond engagement ring is estimated to be 10-15 carats and valued up to $5 million.
Jennifer is a big fan of white beachwear. A couple of weeks ago she shared another stunning picture in a tiny two-piece by Frankies bikinis in the same shade. She will no doubt dress in the same color when she ties the knot with former baseball player A-Rod, although there’s still little information about the wedding. “If we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?,” she said during Oprah’s Vision Tour on February 29. The Hustlers’ star also revealed how she knew Alex was The One. She explained: “It was different, it was different than any other thing I have experienced in my life.”She added: “His consistency at what he says, he does, every time, and that, you know, it’s big. He also wants to build together, which I’ve never had, I’ve never had someone who wants to see me shine and grow, I think him being in my life was a big part of what happened this year.”