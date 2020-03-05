Define glam on the beach. Jennifer Lopez in a white swimsuit, stylish crystal-studded sunglasses and an oversized straw hat? Exactly. The Bronx diva enjoyed a chill day at the beach in Miami while showing off her killer body and proving she is the epitome of class and sultriness. And her fans were suitably impressed. “I literally smiled the whole time watching this. You deserve it mama,” said one of the JLo’s 115 million followers after viewing her video of the bombshell beach look. “A queen who has forever changed the standards for all women around the world,” said another impressed fan.

©Jlo/lacarba Jennifer’s swimsuit had a cute peek-a-boo cut-out design

The On The Floor hit-maker looked absolutely flawless in a halter-neck white swimsuit, adding some bling with the spectacular engagement ring fiancé Alex Rodriguez gave to her last year. The emerald-cut diamond engagement ring is estimated to be 10-15 carats and valued up to $5 million.