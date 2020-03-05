Kylie Jenner

The internet is freaking out about Kylie Jenner’s toe – but there’s an explanation

The beauty entrepreneur was the focal point of comments about the shape of her toes after posting a barefoot photo

Kylie Jenner is used to being the center of attention when she posts pictures and videos to social media. But she certainly wasn’t expecting this kind of response to the sultry bikini photos she shared with fans this week. The beauty entrepreneur was the focal point of comments about the shape of her toes after she posted a barefoot photo with her sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner received comments about the shape of her toes

In the photo the two sisters show off their figures in matching swimsuits but instead of garnering admiration for the picture, poor Kylie was subjected to mean comments about the the toes on her right foot, with several asking why one is shorter than the rest.

Kylie herself zoomed in on her right foot to explain the shape of her toes
Fed up of the negative feedback, the mom-of-one published a video to her profile explaining why her middle toe is shorter than the rest. “Everyone wants to come for my [expletive] toes. By the way, I have cute a*s feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”

Kylie Jenner and her famous scar

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has opened up about her perceived imperfections. She’s also explained how she got a scar on her leg when she was little. She suffered an accident while playing with her sister which left a 10cm scar along her left thigh.

She wears her scar with pride

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened up about the accident in an interview with GQ in 2018. “When I was about five, my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate. After a while, when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped, and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.” Ouch! We sincerely hope daughter Stormi Webster isn’t as accident-prone when she grows up!

