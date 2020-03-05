Kylie Jenner is used to being the center of attention when she posts pictures and videos to social media. But she certainly wasn’t expecting this kind of response to the sultry bikini photos she shared with fans this week. The beauty entrepreneur was the focal point of comments about the shape of her toes after she posted a barefoot photo with her sister Kendall.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner received comments about the shape of her toes

In the photo the two sisters show off their figures in matching swimsuits but instead of garnering admiration for the picture, poor Kylie was subjected to mean comments about the the toes on her right foot, with several asking why one is shorter than the rest.

©@kyliejenner Kylie herself zoomed in on her right foot to explain the shape of her toes

Fed up of the negative feedback, the mom-of-one published a video to her profile explaining why her middle toe is shorter than the rest. “Everyone wants to come for my [expletive] toes. By the way, I have cute a*s feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”