J Balvin is making sure everyone has a chance to experience his music. The Colombian superstar held a heartwarming event on March 3 – and the video may move you to tears. The reggaetonero was joined by a group of hearing impaired fans and used technology to give them the chance to experience his latest single Rojo. With the help of special vest, everyone in the group was able to feel the rhythm of the hit on their chest and move to the music. The 34-year-old entertainer (who wore one of the vest) smiled as he danced along with the crowd. After the event, the Blanco singer took to his social media to write about the emotional session.

“Rojo What a beautiful and enriching experience! How many times does the fact of being able to see, feel, listen ... become a landscape,” he wrote in Spanish. “These people who observe here have auditory limitations, but through these vests they could feel the musical vibration and could finish imagining the idea of what it is to listen to the melody. Wow, I really felt like crying to see the expression of joy of these people! Thanks to life and the thousands of teachers we have out there ... #rojo” J Balvin’s highly anticipated album Colores drops on March 20. Rojo, his latest single, dropped last week with an emotional music video.