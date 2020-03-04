The Coronavirus epidemic has the entire world on alert with more and more cases confirmed in countries where the virus had not been detected before. The situation is worrying and celebrities are already taking steps to stay healthy and safe. One of them is Maluma, who was forced to postpone a concert he had scheduled for this weekend and moved it to the end of the month. "It is for your well-being, your safety and mine too," the Colombian told his fans through a video on his social networks.

"Unfortunately, the show we were going to have on March 7 will be postponed to March 31," Maluma said referring to his Milan concert. In the last weeks in Italy, more than 2,500 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, in addition to tourist who’ve visited the region.

©@maluma Maluma wants his fans to be healthy and therefore wants to prevent people in Milan from exposing themselves at a massive event

"We know that Coronavirus is all over Italy, so we will postpone it," he said confident that this disease will soon be mitigated little by little. While the Colombian star is pushing the dates of his Milan show, he clarified that none of his other concerts in Europe would be postponed or canceled.

More artists cancel events due to Coronavirus

Like Maluma, the rock band Green Day chose to cancel their tour in Asia they had for mid-March. Canadian singer Avril Lavigne had her April dates canceled when the initial outbreak of Coronavirus was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.