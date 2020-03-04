Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen reveals struggles with crippling anxiety - and how she beat it

The Brazilian beauty revealed that getting rid of ‘bad habits’ helped her a lot

Model, actress and businesswoman Gisele Bündchen is a #bosschica in her own right. But even the Brazilian top model has had moments where she has had to recenter herself in order to protect her overall mental health. Gisele has been open about her battle with anxiety in the past and recently revealed how she was able to overcome it. In an interview with Vogue Australia, she worked to “replace bad habits with good habits” and explained how that made all the difference for her health. The former Victoria’s Secret model shared how removing sugary foods from her diet, quitting smoking and consistent exercising helped reduce her anxiety levels.

Gisele explained, “I felt like I reached rock bottom. It became so unbearable I couldn't breathe and I thought: 'I gotta change.' My system was so used to that life it was in shock because I stopped everything, so it took time. We are beings of habit and I think you can't just expect to do something you have always done and stop. You have to replace bad habits with good habits.

She continued, “So when I stopped having coffee, the mocha frappuccino for breakfast and four cigarettes when I woke up in the morning, I started running. I don't run anymore, but I ran then because it allowed me to feel my lungs and every time I ran for 20 minutes I was like, ‘OK, I can feel my lungs, OK, I'm not smoking.’ And then I was meditating with breathing techniques so I would not feel anxious.

Recently, the model celebrated her 11 year anniversary with husband and NFL quarterback Tom Brady and both shared heartfelt tributes on social media to commemorate the day.

