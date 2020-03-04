There’s a softer side to Bad Bunny and he’s opening up about it. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reggaetonero admitted that he has love on the brain. “Yeah, I feel love,” he shared. Before adding that he’s “in love.” Bad Bunny didn’t give any details about his relationship, but he did share that his latest album YHLQMDLG (which spells out Yo hago lo que me da la gana/I do whatever I want) shifts from talking about an ex lover to moving forward.
“Yeah, now I’m perreando, vivo perreando,” he said. The Ignorantes singer does have specific qualities for the person who gets his love. “It’s always about being honest,” he said. “Trust, but the important thing is always to be yourself and to be open and always honest.” He continued: When you pretend to be someone, the relationship at the end of the day is not going to work. You have to be honest at the beginning and yourself, never pretend to like it like this someone.”
While Bad Bunny hasn’t confirmed his love, fans may have an idea of who she is. The rapper was spotted with her courtside on March 3, at the Los Angeles Lakers game. Over the weekend, the star was joined by the same special lady while sitting courtside at the Miami Heat basketball game.
The woman also joined the star as he partied with Karol G and Anuel AA at LIV in Miami. Bad Bunny has always kept his relationship private, but now it looks like he is opening up a little bit more.
Bunny, who released his album on February 29, explained that all of his latest music translates to his life and the lives of his fans. “I just want them to enjoy it. I make music just for people to enjoy themselves and to create moments," he explained. "It's what I've always said music is about creating moments. Music always accompanies us in everything. The intro of your program has music, the intro of the news has music, movies without music would not have the emotion or music I was accompanying you. "