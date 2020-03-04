There’s a softer side to Bad Bunny and he’s opening up about it. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reggaetonero admitted that he has love on the brain. “Yeah, I feel love,” he shared. Before adding that he’s “in love.” Bad Bunny didn’t give any details about his relationship, but he did share that his latest album YHLQMDLG (which spells out Yo hago lo que me da la gana/I do whatever I want) shifts from talking about an ex lover to moving forward.

©@badbunnypr Bad Bunny opens up about being in love

“Yeah, now I’m perreando, vivo perreando,” he said. The Ignorantes singer does have specific qualities for the person who gets his love. “It’s always about being honest,” he said. “Trust, but the important thing is always to be yourself and to be open and always honest.” He continued: When you pretend to be someone, the relationship at the end of the day is not going to work. You have to be honest at the beginning and yourself, never pretend to like it like this someone.”

While Bad Bunny hasn’t confirmed his love, fans may have an idea of who she is. The rapper was spotted with her courtside on March 3, at the Los Angeles Lakers game. Over the weekend, the star was joined by the same special lady while sitting courtside at the Miami Heat basketball game.

The woman also joined the star as he partied with Karol G and Anuel AA at LIV in Miami. Bad Bunny has always kept his relationship private, but now it looks like he is opening up a little bit more.