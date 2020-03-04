Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are putting their daughter first. The friendly exes reunited on Tuesday for lunch with their two-year-old Lea De Seine, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet that the A Star Is Born actor and Lea stopped by for a lunch break at New York City’s Pier59 Studios, where Irina was at for a Victoria’s Secret shoot.

©Getty Images Bradley, pictured with Lea at the 2019 Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, reunited for lunch with ex Irina

Irina and Bradley split last June after four years together. Soon after, it was reported that the pair had reached a custody agreement over their daughter. According to TMZ, the model and Hollywood star agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Lea. They also agreed to reside in the same city, New York City.

The Russian beauty and Bradley reunited in London last month for the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party in London following the 2020 BAFTAs. The former couple posed for a photo together with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

©Getty Images The former couple split in 2019 after four years together

The supermodel recently opened up to British Vogue about her ex. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Irina added. “Life without B is new ground.”