Something big is happening with Enrique Iglesias and fans don’t know what it is! The Baliamos singer shared a special countdown clock on his social media stories with the message “tomorrow/mañana.” Fans of the global superstar don’t know what to expect. It could be a new single, a new music video or a surprise album drop. Whatever it is, the world won’t know until March 4.

©@annakournikova Enrique Iglesias’ announcement comes weeks after he shared the news of his new baby girl

Enrique has been very mum on the music front. The 44-year-old took to his social media to share a throwback from one of his early music videos. “#Addicted #Video #TBT to 2003.” Fans sounded off in the comments. “My fav music video,” one fan wrote. “The Enrique I miss,” another said. “Te Amo.”

©@enriqueiglesias Enrique took to his social media to countdown to something big

Last month, the Hero singer took to his social media to share that he was on the road again, but in true Enrique fashion, he didn’t tell fans where. Music may have taken a backseat as the superstar and his longtime love Anna Kournikova recently welcomed their little bundle of joy.

The singer and his lady took to social media to introduce the world to their baby girl. “My sunshine 1.30.2020.” In the photo, Enrique cradles his little lady in his arms. Anna shared a picture of her love kissing her forehead while she holds on to their baby.

©@enriqueiglesias The Hero singer has taken a break from music to be a dad

Enrique and Anna, who have been together since 2001, are also proud parents of two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas. Outside of their announcement, the star hasn’t shared anymore details about their baby. Shortly after the information broke, Enrique’s mother, Isabel Preysler, spoke to our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain and gave a clue about who the baby girl looks like. “Enrique and Anna’s daughter is a beauty, very blonde with blue eyes. The birth went great. Everything turned out perfectly.”