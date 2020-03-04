Serena Williams' daughter Olympia scoots around

Tennis legend Serena Williams has shared an adorable photo of her and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia dressed up as Elsa from Frozen. The cute tot is seen riding a scooter while an animation of her favorite doll Qai Qai scoots behind her. “Elsa has Olaf, @olympiaohanian has @realqaiqai,” Serena captioned the snap with a happy face and heart emoji.

And it wasn't the only princess-themed moment recently, as Dad Alexis also posted a cute video to his Instagram stories of the little girl spinning around in her Elsa dress while he tried to bust some moves alongside her. The Reddit-founder frequently posts photos and videos of these precious daddy and daughter moments – just last week when we were treated to a video of him having his nails done by little Olympia.

The two-year-old is obviously the center of the universe for her hard-working parents, who are constantly not only updating their own Instagram pages with photos and videos of the sweet girl but also managing Olympia's own Instagram page – plus that of her doll Qai Qai! This is alongside competing in tennis tournaments – the French Open will be Serena’s next challenge as she chases a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title – and designing fashion. And, in the case of dad Alexis, working on ‎Initialized Capital and campaigning for more paternity leave for fathers in the US.

