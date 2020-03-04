Tennis legend Serena Williams has shared an adorable photo of her and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia dressed up as Elsa from Frozen. The cute tot is seen riding a scooter while an animation of her favorite doll Qai Qai scoots behind her. “Elsa has Olaf, @olympiaohanian has @realqaiqai,” Serena captioned the snap with a happy face and heart emoji.

And it wasn't the only princess-themed moment recently, as Dad Alexis also posted a cute video to his Instagram stories of the little girl spinning around in her Elsa dress while he tried to bust some moves alongside her. The Reddit-founder frequently posts photos and videos of these precious daddy and daughter moments – just last week when we were treated to a video of him having his nails done by little Olympia.

The two-year-old is obviously the center of the universe for her hard-working parents, who are constantly not only updating their own Instagram pages with photos and videos of the sweet girl but also managing Olympia's own Instagram page – plus that of her doll Qai Qai! This is alongside competing in tennis tournaments – the French Open will be Serena’s next challenge as she chases a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title – and designing fashion. And, in the case of dad Alexis, working on ‎Initialized Capital and campaigning for more paternity leave for fathers in the US.