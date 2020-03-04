Kris Jenner responded to the questions that has lingered in the minds of fans since the family rose to fame. Which of the five daughters is Kris Jenner’s favorite? The followers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, commonly guess Kim as being the favorite since she is credited for propelling her family into the limelight. Although in some episodes Khloé and Kim compete to prove that Kylie treats their mom the best.

©GettyImages Kris Jenner is the mom of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner

During one of her visits on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Kris answered a few personal questions about her life. One of these were in regards to who was her favorite daughter. After thinking for a couple seconds, Kris clarified that their favorite daughter of the day was Khloé.

Kris was caught between a sword and a wall with Ellen but powered through and thought about her strategic response to these questions. When asked which of her 10 grandkids is her favorite, she responded, “I just saw her before I came here so, Dream.” Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.