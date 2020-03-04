Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Is it Kim?

Kris Jenner revealed her favorite daughter and you will never guess who she picked

Lucky guess but no, Kim Kardashian is not the favorite child of Kris Jenner. Could it be Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall or Kylie?

Kris Jenner responded to the questions that has lingered in the minds of fans since the family rose to fame. Which of the five daughters is Kris Jenner’s favorite? The followers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, commonly guess Kim as being the favorite since she is credited for propelling her family into the limelight. Although in some episodes Khloé and Kim compete to prove that Kylie treats their mom the best.

During one of her visits on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Kris answered a few personal questions about her life. One of these were in regards to who was her favorite daughter. After thinking for a couple seconds, Kris clarified that their favorite daughter of the day was Khloé.

Kris was caught between a sword and a wall with Ellen but powered through and thought about her strategic response to these questions. When asked which of her 10 grandkids is her favorite, she responded, “I just saw her before I came here so, Dream.” Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

A new baby in the family?

Kris continued with Ellen’s games. One of the questions that forced her to think was which of her kids were going to give her the next grandkid. “Kourtney... Khloé or maybe Kendall,” she said hopefully. At the moment, Kendall Jenner is the only member of the Kardashian clan with no kids and the proud grandmother would love to meet her babies.

And for which daughter is the most intelligent, after a few seconds pondering, Kris assured that it was Kim, the wife of Kanye West. Kim seems to be the most active and ambitious daughter in the business sector and surprises her fans everyday with decisions that increase her fortune.

