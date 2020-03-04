It was just a simple photo that she requested. A fun pose alongside Alice In The Wonderland's white rabbit in a mall. But Dayanara Torres’ son Ryan had different ideas and instead took a video of his mom as she attempted the same one-legged stance as the statue - and was hilariously joined by mom Luz Delgado and her brother Ricki in the frame!

The Mira Quien Baila judge had headed to a local Los Angeles store with her 16-year-old son Ryan, brother Ricki and mom Luz when her eye was caught by the large time-pressed rabbit. Instead of snapping a quick photo of his mom, as requested, Ryan videoed her as she wobbled on one leg and was later joined by her mother posing in a completely different way! Brother Ricki next jumped into the frame to round off the family fun.

These are trying times for the Puerto Rican model as she waits to see if the treatment for the skin cancer she has been battling for the last year has been successful. After various operations and radiotherapy she will be getting a scan this month to see if more hospital attention is necessary.