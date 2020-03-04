The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dolores Aveiro, has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke. According to medical reports from El País, the 65-year-old was conscience and stable while various health screenings are still pending. She is staying in a hospital located in Maderia, Portugal where the family is from. Local medics inform that the player, his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and his first born, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., are all keeping Dolores company as they wait to find out more about her health.

©GettyImages For Cristiano Ronaldo his mom is one of the most important people in his life and they maintain a close relationship

The Juventus striker posted on social media to thank his followers who have been waiting to hear about his mother’s condition. “Thank you for all your messages and support for my mom. She is stable and recovering in the hospital. My family and I are grateful to the medical team in charge and kindly ask to give us privacy in these moments,” he wrote. The situation is a big deal for Cristiano as he is very close to his mother.

Dolores not only stood by her son’s side during his soccer career but also through all his personal moments too. It was Dolores who helped care for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was his only child for seven years until siblings Mateo and Eva came along. A month after the twins’ birth, little Alana, the child of Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez came into the picture creating the big, loving, family they have today.

©@doloresaveiroofficial Dolores helped her son raise her grandchild, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Dolores Aveiro, a beloved grandma and business woman

In addition to being famous for being the mom of the soccer legend, Dolores Aveiro works in advertising. Ready to fulfill her own dreams, the grandmother has been dedicating a lot of her energy to her own brand of wines and oils. “This project is a dream that has accompanied me since I was young and now I get to happily realize it” she explained joyfully.