“ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! Guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you,” Camila wrote on her social media to her 48 million followers on March, 3. The My Oh My singer, who is currently in London filming her first movie Cinderella, turned 23 away from home, but felt the love of all her fans who did not hesitate in sending her their best wishes, including famous friends such as Niall Horan and Eugenio Derbez. To mark the special day, the Cuban beauty organized a lavish party inspired in her upcoming flick and shared some videos online. She danced the night away with her guests- although not sure she left at midnight- and showed her fans her special ice shoes and an incredible pumpkin-shaped cake. But the best thing is Camila’s Prince Charming Shawn Mendes, traveled just short of 3,900 miles from Canada to London to surprise his Cinderella with the most romantic gesture ever! Press play to see the magic night!