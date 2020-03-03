Salma Hayek may be one of the most beautiful Latina stars to conquer Hollywood. But aside from her stunning looks, the Mexican actress has had a successful acting and producing career leading her to become one of the richest in the game. So just how rich? Oh, just about $115 million rich. Yep, that’s right! Since kicking off her career in 1995’s Desperado alongside Antonio Banderas, the 53-year-old star has made a name for herself and proven that dreams come true if you work hard enough.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek’s successful acting career has definitely paid off

Originally from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, Salma got her humble beginnings as the breakout star in a telenovela called Teresa. Then in 1991, she made her move to Los Angeles, which opened up a whole world of opportunities.

Following her work in Desperado, the brunette beauty also had a lead role opposite Matthew Perry in Fools Rush In. From there, her career only took off, and she later went on to appear in dozens of more films, including Dogma (1999), Wild Wild West (1999), and Frida (2002), which won her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2003.

©GettyImages The Mexican actress is considered one of the most prominent Latinas in Hollywood

Twenty-five years since her first Hollywood appearance, the mom-of-one continues to thrive in her career. Most recently she appeared in Like A Boss with Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, and in The Roads Not Taken opposite Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning.

©GettyImages Salma had her start in acting in telenovelas

There’s no question the Beatriz at Dinner actress is an inspiration not only to aspiring actresses but to young women – especially Latinas – who dream of becoming successful. Aside from acting, Salma has also gained her riches from producing. The How to Be a Latin Lover actress produced the Netflix drama series Monarca in addition to other works.