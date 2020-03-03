March is Women’s History Month – so of course, HOLA! USA is celebrating! These fierce women have each made a name for themselves in the world of music. Each one has inspired millions across the globe with their words and voices. In celebration of the women who have made history (and the women they have inspired to do the same) HOLA! USA has put together a playlist of songs for women by women.

Get ready to turn it up, while Beyoncé tells you who runs the world, Demi Lovato stands up for confidence, Christina Aguilera sings about your beauty and Whitney Houston and Shania Twain define woman.