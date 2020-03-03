Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s five-year-old daughter North West took centerstage during Paris Fashion Week. The young superstar decided at the last to take the stage during her father’s Yeezy Season 8 show. Northie went viral as she performed her own version of a song by five-year-old rapper ZaZa, What I Do. Eagle-eyed fans caught on the the similarities of the performance and the social media star’s parents did as well, resulting in them brining attention the Kardashian-West clan not giving the little star credit.

©GettyImages North West performed during Paris Fashion Week

Next to a music video of ZaZa’s song, her parents expressed their concern in a lengthy message. “In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT,” they wrote.