Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s five-year-old daughter North West took centerstage during Paris Fashion Week. The young superstar decided at the last to take the stage during her father’s Yeezy Season 8 show. Northie went viral as she performed her own version of a song by five-year-old rapper ZaZa, What I Do. Eagle-eyed fans caught on the the similarities of the performance and the social media star’s parents did as well, resulting in them brining attention the Kardashian-West clan not giving the little star credit.
Next to a music video of ZaZa’s song, her parents expressed their concern in a lengthy message. “In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT,” they wrote.
“PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED ..” In response, Kim took to the comments to apologize for her family’s mistake.
“We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”
North has taken the stage during her father’s Sunday Service and has proved that she is following in his footsteps.