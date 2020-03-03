On his social media account, he describes himself as a middle child and a ladies’ man, and he surely is charming! His 14,000 followers prove that no one can resist his cute brown eyes and his naughty smile. So he might be a bit on the hairy side, but surely that’s to expected bearing in mind he’s a Yorkshire terrier? Cristopher Chip Rafael Nadal is Serena Williams’ furry son and Olympia’s older canine brother, and just like his sister, he’s also a cutie.

©christopherchip Here he is! Meet Serena’s son Christopher Chip

Serena Williams has always been a dog lover. In fact, Chip, as the tennis star usually calls her son, is not the first dog the family has owned. Back in 2015, Serena said goodbye to Jackie, a Jack Russell terrier who came into her life when she was a 17-year-old girl. In a very emotional post, Olympia’s mom made a sweet tribute to her companion: “I miss her so much. I got out of the shower this afternoon and she was not there to lick my leg as she always did every day to remind me how much she loved me,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have such a special friend. Give your dog, cat, pet a big hug.”

©christopherchip “Not of fan of this hand-me-down.”

The sports star overcome her sadness thanks to this little fellow, who did his best to put a smile back on his mom’s face. Chip is a “professional fetcher” and Serena’s number one fan. “He loves watching tennis,” she said about the Yorkie during an interview for Omaze, “he even wears a special tie when I play in the finals, he calls it his ‘champion Chip tie.’” However, Olympia’s four-legged brother has a tiny little problem. As her mama explained during the same interview, “he has really bad gas, that is not really a fun fact, especially not for me!” Well, no-one’s perfect, right?