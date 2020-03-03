She's approaching the Terrible Twos, the time in a child's development when no means yes and boundaries are there to be challenged! And Cardi B and Offset's adorable daughter Kulture showed that, like most kids her age, life is for living, exploring and if it means getting stuck, then so be it!

Cardi B posted a cute video of the little girl climbing into her doll's pink truck, managing to squeeze her legs into the small hole meant for toys! Her mom can be heard laughing and saying "I told you not to get in there!" as she then helps lift the tot out of the tight squeeze.

©iamcardib We last saw Kulture at Stormi Webster Jenner's 2nd birthday party

The last time we got a glimpse of the hilarious little girl was at her friend Stormi Webster Jenner's 2nd birthday party - a lavish affair comprised of bouncy castles and other theme park rides. And while her life is busy, her parents are taking it to a whole new level. Dad Offset is about to make his acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles, a career move which prompted wife Cardi to caption a photo of him on set with “sooo proud of you” on Instagram. She meanwhile has been working on some new music and recently mentioned her desire to get into politics, admitting that she'd have to "go back to school and focus up [so] I can be part of Congress" first.