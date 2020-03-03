It’s a fact that Salma Hayek adores animals. She has expressed her love for her furry friends on many occasions, something that has caused some hilarious family disputes with husband Francois Henri Pinault, as she can’t literally stop adopting new pets when she sees orphaned animals in need. Well now the 53-year-old actress has added a cute new buddy to the menagerie of animals, and she has wasted no times introducing her new friend to her fans. “My little Bee hanging out with me while I get a pedicure,” Salma wrote with a sweet image of the French bulldog looking at the camera while her mama gets a pedicure in a beautiful dark red.

©salmahayek Isn’t she cute? Bee looked at the camera while mama Salma was being pampered at the nail saloon, aaaawwww!!!

“This is so sweet and cute! By the way, great choice of color!” said one of the many fans of the actress who found the new family member absolutely adorable. Salma loves sharing pictures of her four-legged friends. To celebrate National Dog Day, she posted a beautiful image with two of her doggies and tagged herself as a “dog mom.” We have also seen the Like a Boss star kissing a hippo - which are considered one of the most dangerous animals - during her vacation in South Africa, or getting her hair “done” by a tiny pet owl in a very funny social video.