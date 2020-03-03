She's just wrapped up filming on the final series of Modern Family after an 11-year stint but Sofia Vergara isn't a woman who puts her feet up between projects! She's jumped right back into a new role as a judge on America's Got Talent and we couldn't be more excited to see how she fits in with the panel. And now we have the first photo of the actress on day one of her new job - and it looks like she’s a natural!

Sofia is joining the show for its 15th season alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum – who is making her return to the show after sitting the last season out. The Latina powerhouse shared a photo of the crew - along with returning host, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, telling her fans: “first day at my new job. Had the best time! Thank you to my new family.”

©Instagram A photo of the new cast was released by NBC

Sofia and Heidi will be replacing Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough who sat on the panel during season 14.

The news about Sofia's project only broke last week and she said at the time: “I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys.”

A premiere date for the new season hasn't been announced yet so we'll just have to contain our excitement for a bit longer!

