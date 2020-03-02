Get ready for more romance, mystery and…murder! Netflix unveiled the official full-length trailer for season three of Elite. According to the clip, the Spanish-language series promises to bring way more drama than the prior seasons. One of the biggest reveals is the death of Polo (Alvaro Rico). As the characters struggle to figure out what caused the resident bad boy’s fall, one person knows who did it…Lucrecia (Danna Paola). It’s business as usual as all of the drama unfolds amongst the friend groups. It’s been six months, but fans of the drama don’t have to wait too long for its return. Elite will make its official return to Netflix on March 13. The series, which premiered in 2018, follows a group of teens who attend an elite private school in Spain. Since its debut, fans have made have gone wild over the series. Get ready, because school is almost in session at Las Encinas and you don’t want to miss it.