Camila Cabello is posing on the internet like never before. The Señorita songstress took to her social media to kick off her birthday celebrations. “I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude,” the cheeky caption read. Next to the caption was a throwback picture of the My Oh My singer as a baby and draped in a blue towel. Fans and famous friends alike took to the comments to gush over the sweet pic. “Omg you were the cutest baby ever!!! And happy birthday baby boo!! Hope you get what you deserve.”

Camila will celebrate her new year of life on March 3. So far, aside of sharing “risqué” pictures, the star has not shared any of her birthday plans. March is extra special to the Easy singer. Kicking off the month, the former Fifth Harmony member posed for a female empowerment photo in honor of Women’s History Month.

“So proud to support and celebrate #incrediblewomen across the world in this @isabelmarant for @netaporter tshirt in honour of #internationalwomensday. All profits go to @womenforwomen @portermagazine.” Camila’s year as a 22-year-old was extra special. The starlet released her sophomore, Romance. Landed her first major role and most importantly, fell in love.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Shameless songstress opened up about falling in love and the connection it has with her music. "You just know," she explains. "It's like falling in love. You just know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits together, and it's perfect and you've captured everything. You've painted everything like a perfect picture. And then you can tell when it's off and you need to work more on it."