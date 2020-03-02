Vanessa Bryant has been a pillar of strength since the passing of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday, January 26. During this time, Vanessa has asked for nothing more than privacy as she and the families of the seven others who were aboard the helicopter navigate this difficult process. On Sunday, March 1, the mamá-of-four took to her personal social media profile to condemn the release of photos from the crash site of the helicopter in the hills of Calabasas, California. In a statement released by her lawyer Gary C. Robb, Vanessa is “devastated” by the total breach of privacy against the families affected by the tragic accident.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa revealed at the memorial celebration in L.A. that her daughter Gianna loved to bake very professional-looking cakes for their family

In the statement shared by Vanessa, her legal counsel notes, “Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.”

The statement continues, “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.”

“We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity,” Vanessa’s legal counsel explains before sharing his contact information so that anyone with additional information may reach out.