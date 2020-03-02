Dayanara Torres is lending the world her sister! The actress took to her social media to share an inspiring video featuring her trailblazing sis, Jennette. The actress and activist had fans doing a double take as she shared a clip from Despierta America of her sister’s big moment. “Les presto a mi hermana un ratito Que bendición tener la hermana que tengo! Ella es "Mi Nanny 911" personal @jinny_torres Aquí unos consejitos para toda madre que necesita encontrar el balance entre ser madre, esposa, mujer, etc. Jeannette Torres Consejera Salud Mental Autora Libro : "Ser Mamá" Cómo encontrar el balance sin perder la cabeza/ “I lend my sister a little while What a blessing to have the sister I have! She is "My Nanny 911" personal @ jinny_torres.”
“Here are some tips for every mother who needs to find the balance between being a mother, wife, woman, etc. Jennette Torres Mental Health Counselor Author: Be Mom how to find balance without losing your mind.”
View this post on Instagram
Que bendición tener la hermana que tengo! Ella es "Mi Nanny 911" personal 😘@jinny_torres 💕 Aquí unos consejitos para toda madre que necesita encontrar el balance entre ser madre, esposa, mujer, etc. Jeannette Torres Consejera Salud Mental Autora Libro 📚: "Ser Mamá" Cómo encontrar el balance sin perder la cabeza @despiertamerica @luzmadoria @univision @franciscalachapel @carlitoscalderon
In the video, Jennette meets with Natalia Navarro who is a working mom. The health advocate doubled down on spreading knowledge and lending the busy mom a helping hand. In the clip, Jeannette encouraged Natalia to take time for herself, and prioritize the time with her partner because “it should be as important as your relationship with your kids and yourself.”
Dayanara, 44, and Jeannette, have an unbreakable bond. In October, the mental health professional shared a special birthday message for her “soulmate” aka as her sister. “A soulmate is a person with whom you feel an affinity and deep empathy, not necessarily with a loving sense of partner ... Soulmates relate to true love due to the genuine understanding and commitment that both souls profess,” she sweetly wrote. “Happy birthday my soulmate...of this life and the past..my SIS divinaaaaa What I wish you in this new year of life I can not describe with words, wimply with the heart. I love youoooo. Lets celebrate together.”