Since the beginning of his career, Karol G has had the full support of her father, Guillermo Giraldo, better known as Papá G. Now, the Colombian beauty has to return the favor because her dad wants to start a career as a singer and he has already taken the first step! Papá G launched a single in the Mexican regional genre, and gave a sample on social networks.

"Today I want to motivate and advise all young talents, that we must dare to practice and create music in different genres. This is called "VERSATILITY." This practice keeps us alive musically, our projects, according to what is fashionable, since the industry forces us to the continuous change," wrote Papá G next to a clip with behind the scenes of his promotional video.

"Today I finished a popular song of my authorship. CHAO PUES combined with Cantina Regional," he explained about his song. "I hope you like it," he added, while ensuring music is his passion and that his next theme will be a reggaeton hit.

Karol G is a family girl and it shows with all the support she has given her dad. Thanks to the good education she received as a child, the singer dreams of having a large family in which she will pass down the good teachings. And although she has been engaged to her boyfriend, Anuel AA, for months, she did not expect the direct request made by the singer.