Serena Williams has shared her beauty hacks with online fans before, but they’ve never seen a tutorial quite like this before! She had the best assistant ever in her latest video - her daughter Olympia. “Warning, the following videos are dangerously cute,” she wrote as an introduction to the sweetest beauty vid we have seen so far. “So, usually I do my night routine, I never do my day routine, my morning routine, so I wanted to show you my morning routine,” says Serena, dressed in a black bathrobe and a shower cap behind her extremely cute and overexcited daughter. Throughout the video, Olympia imitates her mom and even shows some of Serena’s special beauty tools such as the foundation blending egg-shaped sponges. The little girl is absolutely adorable and equally hilarious, repeating her mom’s words and gestures and absolutely stealing the show. If you want to see her in action, you just have to press play!