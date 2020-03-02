As a busy, successful digital entrepreneur, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian deserves a good rest after a hard week of work. Unfortunately, this might not be possible if you are also the proud parent of an boisterous two-year-old, as any parent in the world will tell you. In the sweetest video shared by Serena, we see Olympiaget the day started with a bang, something the tennis star’s fans find super relatable: “Children, the most effective alarm clocks!,” quips one follower, while others point out Olympia’s favorite outfit - yep, that cute yellow tutu! In the footage, Alexis wakes up to the little voice of the toddler, who is jumping on the bed ready for a day full of games - while her dad, who was blissfully asleep with Christopher Chip, the family pet, tries to steal two more minutes in bed. Press play to find out if he succeeds!
