Shakira is known worldwide for her amazing musical talent and is considered one of the most recognized Latinas in the world. Some aspects of her private life have become well known, such as her love life; However little is known about her family even though the singer has nine half siblings. Who are they? What’s her relationship with them? Do they share the fame their younger sister has? Read on for all of the answers.

©@shakira Did you know on her dad’s side, Shakira has 9 brothers and sisters?

It’s widely known that one of the greatest attributes of the Colombian is the love she has for her family. Throughout her stellar career, the Barranquillera native has shown her close ties with her parents, Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarack. She was an only child from the couple’s marriage but she has nine half siblings on her father’s side.

The star mom’s priority are her two sons, Milan and Sasha, as well as her partner, the Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué. And although she does not show her siblings off on social media, it is understood that Shakira maintains a great relationship with them too. Here are some facts about them:

©GettyImages The singer is the only child between her parents, William Mebarack y Nidia Ripoll

Robin Mebarack Otero and Moises Mebarack Otero are slightly more in the background when it comes to their links with the Hips Don’t Lie singer and there is little information about them.

Toni Mebarack is her right hand man and the singer has a tight relationship with him. For years Toni has been part of the team and worked as the road manager for the Dorado World Tour.

Alberto William Mebarack is a lawyer and was last seen with the Pop star during a trip to Colombia during the Christmas of 2016.

©Agencies There are few photographs of all of Shakira’s siblings, this is one of them

José Antonio Mebarack lives in Miami, Florida and is a successful businessman with ties to Political Leaders, Presidents, and High Executives of multinational corporations in Latin America and Europe.