Cristian Muñiz’s girlfriend was feeling the birthday love this weekend as she turned 19 and was swamped with celebratory messages from friends and family... including a very special one from her boyfriend’s mom. Dayanara Torres - the former wife of Marc Anthony - wrote “Feliz Cumpleaños mi bella Kylzzzz ” (Happy birthday my beautiful Kylzzzz) along with some heart emojis in a clear sign of how close the two ladies are now. Kylie has been incredibly supportive of her boyfriend’s mom since the Puerto Rican beauty has been battling skin cancer over the past 12 months and this support has obviously been greatly appreciated.

©Instagram Cristian’s girlfriend felt the love from friends and family as she turned 19

In fact, those 12 months coincide with the amount of time Cristian and Kylie have been dating. The pair both marked their anniversary in mid-February with photo tributes on Instagram, with Kylie posting: “one whole year with my favorite human ever to walk the earth! And also!!! HAPPY 19th BABOO! You are seriously thee coolest ever. Kisses and hugs! Love you to the moon and back” and Cristian cheekily responding: “Love u Kyguy, ur kinda cool sometimes, happy one year/ Valentine’s Day/ and Tuesday.”

Dayanara and Marc Anthony’s oldest son is currently studying art at NYU while Kylie graduated from Orange County School of the Arts in the summer of 2019 and has joined her boo in New York. The couple have a common interest in art, frequently posting photos from art galleries and this shared passion is one of the reasons their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. And with the blessing of a potential future mom-in-law, things are looking very bright for the couple!

