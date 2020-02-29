Adam Levine apologizes to Chilean fans for ‘unprofessional’ show

Superstars aren't immune to having off nights. Adam Levine apologized to Maroon 5's Chilean fans after going viral for delivering a "lackluster" concert on Thursday, February 29. The majority of the band's South American fanbase seethed with criticism after their televised stint at the prestigious Vina del Mar festival. “To be totally frank there were some things holding me back sonically last night and I let them get to me. And it impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that,” the frontman began in a remorseful Instagram Story.

©@adamlevine Adam Levine took to social media to apologize to his Chilean fans



“It’s always in the interest of being my best,” Adam continued. “Sometimes when those technical problems take place, I zero in and focus as much as I can on singing. I wanted to sound good and I wanted to look good and feel good. I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really hard for me to mask the struggle. And for that, I really did let you guys down and I apologize.”

While it’s unclear what these “technical problems” were, Adam’s anguish is pretty palpable in the clips. At the end of the day, the singer says he and his band were honored to perform at the “prestigious, amazing” event. He promised that they would “completely destroy” the next show as they continue on their South American tour.

The virtual apology wasn't enough for some fans, who want him to further apologize for being at least 15 minutes late, thus forcing presenters Maria Luisa Godoy and Martin Càracamo to improvise on live TV, according to Chilean news outlet CHV News. When Maroon 5 finally began their performance, attendees excitedly sang along, to which he reportedly said: "Well, if you want to do my job, go ahead."