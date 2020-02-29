JLo and Marc Anthony’s son Max sings his heart out centerstage!

Watching a school play is a lot more fun when Jennifer Lopez is involved. The 50-year-old superstar sat amongst an audience of parents on Friday, February 28, to see her son Max perform in a production of The Wizard of Oz! The freshly 12-year-old had a lovely solo as he played the "Munchkin Coroner" in the opening munchkinland scene of the musical. Proud JLo shared his moment in the spotlight to her social media, writing: "The littlest munchkin. <3 #WizardOfOz #proudmama."
Scroll to watch him sing!
Max stepped centerstage and crooned for the crowd, flaunting some sweet pipes. His famous mom can be heard happily cheering for him at the end of the clip. Jen's celebrity pals were quick to comment, with Mario Lopez leaving a smiley face on the video, which quickly amassed over four million views. Going by her Friday posts, it looks like the powerhouse Latina had her kids by her side all day long.
The Jenny from the Block diva brought her delightful duo to work as she hit the recording studio. She shared several images of her, Max and twin Emme spending time together while she did her thing. One photo captured the entertainer and Emme in the recording booth together. Can we expect a collaboration? While another showed Max and mom enjoying some lunch on the off time. "Bring your coconuts to work day," Jennifer affectionately wrote about her two talented kids.
JLo shares a sweet throwback to mark Max and Emme’s birthday and proves she hasn’t aged a day
Just last week, Jennifer threw her twins an epic 12th birthday bash. Emme and Max were surrounded by friends at family at their home, with guests including: Jennifer's mom Guadalupe, her younger sister Lynda and her niece Lucy, who is close in age to the twins. Get all the details on their amazing party here!