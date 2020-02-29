JLo and Marc Anthony’s son Max sings his heart out centerstage!

Watching a school play is a lot more fun when Jennifer Lopez is involved. The 50-year-old superstar sat amongst an audience of parents on Friday, February 28, to see her son Max perform in a production of The Wizard of Oz! The freshly 12-year-old had a lovely solo as he played the "Munchkin Coroner" in the opening munchkinland scene of the musical. Proud JLo shared his moment in the spotlight to her social media, writing: "The littlest munchkin. <3 #WizardOfOz #proudmama."

Scroll to watch him sing!

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez spent the day with her beloved twins Max and Emme

Max stepped centerstage and crooned for the crowd, flaunting some sweet pipes. His famous mom can be heard happily cheering for him at the end of the clip. Jen's celebrity pals were quick to comment, with Mario Lopez leaving a smiley face on the video, which quickly amassed over four million views. Going by her Friday posts, it looks like the powerhouse Latina had her kids by her side all day long.