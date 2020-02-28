Cameron has previously opened up about his love for his stepmother. “When she came into our family it could so easily have gone another way. You hear stories all the time about the younger stepmother pushing away the kids from a previous marriage,” he told The Daily Mail in 2009. “But from the first day I met her, she said, “I want us to be friends and I want you to know that you are a huge part of our family and are welcome any time.” Cameron added, “She has been as good as her word. Dad and I have had our ups and downs over the years but Catherine is someone who has cemented the family together.”

Catherine’s love for her stepson is mutual. Ahead of his book release in 2019, the Zorro star celebrated Cameron’s achievement writing, “Tuesday my stepson Cameron’s book is released. Long Way Home. A poignant, honest, cathartic and at times terrifying memoir. I am so proud of you Cam and I love you with all my heart. #LongWayHome.”