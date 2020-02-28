There is no denying that Talita von Furstenberg is the perfect picture of style and grace. Whether rocking one of her signature pieces from her TVF for DVF line or something she threw on to go pick veggies in her garden, this royal knows just how to rock the most fashion forward looks. Princess Talita (who prefers to not use her title) also happens to be the granddaughter of the iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg and is said to be the heir-apparent to her fashion throne. Thankfully this fashionable royal takes the time to share all of her most picture-worthy moments on social media for the world to see — clearly showing everyone that she is following in her grandmother’s footsteps.

