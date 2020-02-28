Karol G and Anuel AA have not only captured each other’s hearts, but the hearts of fans and followers everywhere with their love for one another. From the moment we first saw them together, we could just see the sparks and chemistry fly. Thankfully for us, the two decided to walk this life together and began dating. Now, the engaged couple is preparing for their upcoming nuptials (Anuel said that 2020 would be their year), and they will be bringing together more than just their two families — they will be combining their net worth as well. It is estimated that when the Urbano couple gets hitched, they will be worth about a combined $16 million.

©GettyImages The two made their relationship ‘social media official’ in November 2018 when they announced it on Anuel’s birthday

As of 2019, it is estimated that Karol G has a reported $8 million net worth individually, which she has gained over the length of her musical career. Although she has been around for some time, Karol’s career really started to take off within the last three to four years with the concurrent releases of several of her most popular songs (not to mention her album Ocean). Anuel AA is also reported to have an estimated $8 million respectively that he has earned throughout his career. Both artists’ primary source of income is their music and performances, which is why they are also so busy and have decided to enjoy a longish engagement.